You've probably noticed the slightly cooler mornings, the darker bookends to the day, the rustle of the leaves. Yes, autumn is officially here and we're heading for the colder time of year.
With energy prices rising, now is the time to implement some simple, effective methods around the house to minimise heating costs.
The quickest way for hot air to escape your home is through a hole such as an open window, gaps under doors and around window frames. It's so obvious it almost seems silly to say it, but you might find a little window in the toilet or laundry or bathroom that is draining any heat produced and working against you. If you must keep a window open, then close off that room. They may be old-school, but door snakes (front and back doors, laundry, garage access) are an inexpensive way to seal external doors. Weathervanes can help reduce cold wind and rain from creeping in too.
While ceiling and wall insulation is the best way to cut costs, if you want some wallet-friendly options, start by closing the doors to any rooms you don't use as often or that you don't need to heat, such as the laundry, spare rooms, and bathrooms. If you have big open rooms (which many of us do in our living areas), hallways, staircases or a foyer, installing curtains as room dividers can really help to isolate areas that need to be heated and help to keep warmth in. Used frequently in European homes as both a design element and an insulator, curtains can separate your foyer/front door area and hide it from view. Check out curtains with a thermal lining which trap more heat.
Polished concrete and floorboards are lovely, until it's cold. Then large rugs become your best friend. They insulate the floor and reduce heat loss, helping to increase the temperature of a space. This applies in the bathroom too, so feel free to go crazy with bath mats - whoever said you're only allowed one? Windows and glass doors can be big gaping holes of air exchange, so close-fitting curtains are a must.
If you're stuck on time and finances, a big woollen blanket can do the trick in the short term. Bare walls can be covered with wall hangings or art to aid insulation and add visual warmth.
Take advantage of any natural sunlight - it will be your cheapest source of heat - and don't forget that where it lands changes during the year, so think about the placement of your furniture to maximise its warming capabilities. Make sure the couch isn't directly in front of your heat source (fire, gas heater, fan) to allow the room the best chance to heat - you don't want your lounge to be sucking up all the hot air like a sponge.
Speaking of sponging up hot air, did you turn your home into a tropical jungle over summer with an influx of house plants? They are a great addition to any home, but they can also cool the ambient air temperature. Perfect in summer, not as desirable in winter. This doesn't mean they have to be banished, but you could move them closer to the windows or into higher humidity areas such as the kitchen or bathroom until spring rolls around.
Have you heard of a reversible fan?
If you cast your mind back to high school science, you'll remember that hot air is lighter than cool air, and therefore rises. These nifty fans push warm air down from high places (such as ceilings and upper floors) to the lower levels of the house, where you generally are.
Installing bathroom heat lamps and lights and towel warmer racks add extra cosiness when stepping out of the shower and will help you stay warmer for longer.
Keep it going with house slippers - they'll add a buffer between you and the floor more than any pair of socks can. If those tootsies are warm, you're less likely to feel as cold and rely on external sources of heat.
Don't be stingy with throws and blankets - they look cosy and they are more likely to be used if they are within reach of places like the lounge or on the bed.
Soft and thick textiles also add to a general feeling of warmth and luxury.
Another classic and easy way to warm the cockles is baking. Whether it's a cake to have with a cup of tea, or a slow Sunday roast, turning on the oven can help in heating those open-plan kitchen and dining areas, and is an activity to make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside.
