While ceiling and wall insulation is the best way to cut costs, if you want some wallet-friendly options, start by closing the doors to any rooms you don't use as often or that you don't need to heat, such as the laundry, spare rooms, and bathrooms. If you have big open rooms (which many of us do in our living areas), hallways, staircases or a foyer, installing curtains as room dividers can really help to isolate areas that need to be heated and help to keep warmth in. Used frequently in European homes as both a design element and an insulator, curtains can separate your foyer/front door area and hide it from view. Check out curtains with a thermal lining which trap more heat.