2 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
From the moment you set foot in the door, you will feel on top of the world.
Take in the postcard-perfect views of Newcastle's iconic busy working harbour to one aspect and the grand Christ Church Cathedral spire to another.
From the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area you can watch cargo ships pass by, or enjoy sunrises and cool sea breezes from the private balcony off the living area and main bedroom.
This superbly appointed contemporary apartment is an investor's dream. It is ideally suited to short or long-term accommodation or the empty nester, with two robed bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms.
The natural timber-look floors and sleek decor provide the perfect backdrop to the vibrant views outside.
The location is hard to beat. Nestled in the trendy East End Village you can enjoy all the perks of inner-city living. On the doorstep are Woolworths Metro, fine dining options, public transport, and world-class beaches
It's just one tram stop from Newcastle Beach, just leave the car in the secure parking space and head out for a dip.
