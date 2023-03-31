'Rare offering': how a Wickham tower may help ease rental pressures

A property developer and a community housing provider have teamed up on a proposed 11-storey apartment tower in Wickham they say will help address Newcastle's rental crisis.
Gemini Interchange Pty Ltd, owned by Maitland-born Dallas and Kristoffer Harvey, has lodged plans with City of Newcastle for the 59-unit project on the site of the Empire furniture warehouse in Railway Street.
The redevelopment also includes five four-bedroom terrace houses on the site of a former car sales building on Bishopsgate Street.
The developer has entered into a partnership with Hunter and Central Coast community housing provider Pacific Link to offer long-term rentals and affordable housing in the apartment building.
Project spokesperson Ben Young said the "build-to-rent" project was a "rare offering" for Newcastle which would help lower-income residents find accommodation in a tight rental market.
"Unlike most residential developments where apartments are quickly sold, this project will be offered for long-term rental and affordable housing purposes," he said.
"The project is also well located near the Newcastle Interchange, offering residents easy access to a variety of transport options."
The rental vacancy rate across Newcastle is 1.4 per cent.
Pacific Link chief executive Ian Lynch said the agreement with the developer would "provide long-term headlease opportunities to community organisations, not-for-profits, key workers and potentially students".
"Pacific Link Housing is excited to be partnering on this unique opportunity to bring a large-scale build-to-rent project to Newcastle," he said.
The proposed building includes 21 single-bedroom, 32 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments and the five terraces.
The 35-metre building is significantly taller than the site's 14-metre height limit, but the development application argues it is "generally in accordance with the development standards with the Wickham Masterplan".
The developer had proposed a 45-metre building but modified the plans after a pre-lodgement meeting with council officers.
The Newcastle Herald reported in 2021 that the developer of the nearby Neufort apartment complex proposed to pay the council almost $1 million for public domain works in return for exceeding that site's 24-metre height limit by 19 metres.
The council approved the Neufort project, but the redevelopment has since stalled.
In a separate case, residents fought unsuccessfully against plans to modify height limits in a section of the so-called Wickham "village hub" precinct in Throsby Street.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
