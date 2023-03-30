For two years Finnan Baartz has grown his long and luscious mullet but now he's said goodbye.
The year 5 Merewether Heights Public School student was joined by his friends Louis Queenan and Zephyr Stewart to shave their locks off in a move to raise funds for the charity Redkite.
Finnan's mother Peta Winney-Baartz said her son's mullet was his "pride and joy".
"He thought long and hard about it and he asked me about Redkite so we looked at things they do and he said he wanted to shave his head," she said.
Despite having his mullet shaved off, Finnan ensured a deal was made with his mum, that if he raised more than $500 he could have a rats tail hairstyle instead.
"I never thought we'd raise more than that, but he raised over $1000 so I guess he is smarter than I am," she said.
Ms Winney-Baartz said she was proud of her son's decision to make a difference to those in need.
"I am insanely proud. He said his head feels weird, but he understands the impact of what he's done," she said.
Organised through the Student Representative Council's (SRC) Ms Amanda Mitchell, every year students come together to pick a charity of their choice and raise funds.
"Students looked at childhood cancer and found Redkite, it was just going to be a simple out of uniform day but these three boys were all very keen to contribute more than just a gold coin donation," Merewether Heights Public School principal Timothy Beaven said.
"They volunteered to have their head shaved in solidarity with people who do suffer with cancer."
The haircut was carried out by Newcastle-based hairdresser Michelle Parsons in the Merewether Heights school hall.
"We were going to do it outside with red carpet and all but the weather stopped that. The atmosphere was still great and the kids were all out of uniform," Mr Beaven said.
"They were all very excited cheering for the kids who were getting their head shaved. It was genuinely a really good morning."
Mr Beaven said he was proud of his pupils and their ability to do good things.
"They are mindful of good people, doing good things can make a difference in the world," he said.
At time of publishing money was still trickling in but Mr Beaver confirmed Merewether Heights students had raised over $3000.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
