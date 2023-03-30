Newcastle Herald Property: What made headlines in real estate this week

Welcome to the first edition of Australian Community Media's new free weekly real estate newsletter, Newcastle Herald Property.
It's your weekly look at the world of property in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter.
Making headlines this week has been the news that the former Tower Cinemas building in Newcastle is set to become home to a recreational facility that aims to complement the expansion of the east end.
He is now marketing the lease of the property's ground floor level which occupies 955 square metres, including the foyer, candy bar and cinema.
The ground floor area is being offered at $275,000 gross per annum.
Meanwhile the sale of a luxury property at 19 Curry Street set a record when it sold for an undisclosed sum on Wednesday after just five days on the market.
The property was purchased by a local family after the first open house inspection on Saturday.
The previous street record was $5 million paid for the home next door in October 2021.
A 98-acre property in Hunter Walley wine country that is expected to attract a buyer in the wedding industry hit the market in Belford on Wednesday.
Listed with Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett, the property known as Casa Della Vigna at 228 Sweetwater Road, Belford includes a two-bedroom cottage as well as a large barn that could be utilised as a wedding venue.
The property is listed for sale via expressions of interest with a guide of $2.65 million.
Also in property news this week, a Marks Point home with a modern residence and 1920s holiday cottage is expected to fetch around $3 million.
The owners purchased the property in 1999 and renovated the historic cottage that they have since operated as a popular holiday rental named Iona Cottage.
Meanwhile, Robinson Property's Mike Flook has listed a spectacular apartment for sale at Bar Beach.
It is the first time the luxury property overlooking Bar Beach has hit the market for sale.
A price guide for the property is available by request however, it is understood that it could fetch around $5 million.
In other property news, auction numbers fell across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week despite capital cities recording an uptick of numbers.
There were 17 auctions scheduled in the region in the week ending March 26, down from 29 the week previous.
Auctions in the region recorded a clearance rate of 76.9 per cent, according to CoreLogic.
Although auction numbers were down, results were still strong as evidenced by the record-breaking sale of a home in Valentine.
A property at 2 Cedrus Close sold for $1,975,000, beating the estate's previous record of $1.51 million paid in November for a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 14 The Park Chase.
Selling agent Anthony Di Nardo marketed the property at Cedrus Close during a four-week auction campaign after it was previously listed with another agency.
On the hunt for a new home? Check out the house of the week featured in this week's Real Estate View lift-out.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.