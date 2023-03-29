Newcastle Herald
World-first discovery for University of Newcastle, Hunter Medical Research Institute leukaemia researchers may slow spread

By Samantha Lock
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:32pm
World-first discovery for Hunter leukaemia researchers may slow spread
Australian researchers have made a world first discovery about leukaemia cell growth that could slow the spread of the cancer and uncover more possibilities to treat the therapy-resistant disease.

