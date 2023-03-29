Newcastle Herald
An American play, John, and a very Australian story, Looking for Albanese, are among new Hunter shows

By Ken Longworth
March 30 2023 - 7:00am
Charlotte Boulus and Aiden Clark appear in John. Picture by Joerg Lehmann
TWO very interesting theatre shows will have their Hunter debuts on Wednesday, April 12: John, an American play that is the first show in Newcastle Theatre Company's 2023 Indie Season, and this year's Wharf Revue, Looking for Albanese, at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.

