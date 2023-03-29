TWO very interesting theatre shows will have their Hunter debuts on Wednesday, April 12: John, an American play that is the first show in Newcastle Theatre Company's 2023 Indie Season, and this year's Wharf Revue, Looking for Albanese, at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
John, by Annie Baker, has had many rave reviews and audiences applauding loudly since it premiered off-Broadway in New York in 2015, and won awards there, including a Pulitzer Prize for Baker's script.
A London production in 2018 had the same response, with one reviewer saying it was "brilliantly funny" and "teeming with surprises and oddball mysteries".
Looking for Albanese has also had audiences laughing loudly at the way it shows our Prime Minister's behavior and relationships between other episodes.
The revue has been a hit since it premiered in Sydney in November and is being presented in 13 NSW venues and one in Brisbane, with the final season at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28.
John was submitted to Newcastle Theatre Company by Matthew Collins, who is directing the play.
He came across John while looking for a play he could stage and having once seen a play by Annie Baker decided to read all her plays.
He selected John because he found it to be one that would resonate with Newcastle audiences, noting that "while it is set in America it has international themes and characters and is very universal".
Collins was raised in Maitland and has acted, directed and stage managed plays and musicals with all its theatre companies.
And he has occasionally appeared in Newcastle, most recently in the 2021 production of 4.48 Psychosis, a darkly comic play by British playwright Sarah Kane who suicided after writing it.
In John, the title character is dead. Or is he?
When Elias (Aiden Clark) and Jenny (Charlotte Boulus), a troubled young couple, stop at a bed-and-breakfast venue in Gettysburg in the US state of Pennsylvania after attending an annual Civil War celebration get-together, they have different expectations.
Elias is excited to explore the historical sites, while Jenny is hoping to reconnect with her mistrustful boyfriend.
They end up, late at night, at the bed-and-breakfast of Mertis Katherine, a cosy home chock-full of toys, figurines, and Victorian kitsch with a grim Civil War past as it is close to a battlefield.
The hospitable Mertis (Janet Gillam), who is in her 60s, tells ghost stories, offers Vienna finger cookies, and records the sunsets in florid, sinister prose, while Elias and Jenny bicker painfully, and Mertis' blind and elderly 70s friend, Genevieve (Cheryl Sovechles), describes being haunted by the spirit of her abusive ex-husband, John.
Childhood trauma, Latin incantations, lists of birds, Lovecraftian monsters, a watchful universe, mistrust, infidelity, and one very angry American Girl doll, are just a few of the troubles crowding the air during one fraught post-Thanksgiving weekend.
Annie Baker's gentle, atmospheric, and eerie play John has been noted as a delicate, amusing, and emotional drama which explores loneliness, communication, and the question of whether objects do, indeed, have souls.
And the characters have been hailed as a very realistic combination.
The play's Australian premiere, at Melbourne's National Theatre in 2018, had reviewers eager to see other plays by Annie Baker.
The nature of John and the mix of amusing and mouth-opening words and actions often have watchers sitting forward on their seats.
And it has been a very popular show wherever it has been staged despite having three acts and a running time of three hours and 15 minutes, including two intermissions.
John has 8pm performances at the NTC Theatre, at 90 DeVitre Street, Lambton, on Wednesday, April 12, Friday, April 14, Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and a 2pm show on Saturday, April 15.
Tickets: $30
Email newrep@bigpond.net.au or phone the office on 4952 4958.
The Wharf Revue - Looking for Albanese, which runs for 90 minutes without an interval, has an 8pm show at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 12, with tickets PACC Member $55, Adult $65, Concession $60, available from the theatre box-office.
Call 4993 4266 or email cpac@cessnock.nsw.gov.au to book tickets.
And the Newcastle performances, which are part of the Civic Theatre 2023 Season, are on Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28, at 7.30pm.
Tickets: Adult $69; Season 2023 Subscriber $60; Concession $64; Group 6+ $64; Youth under 22 $45.
Call 4929 1977 or email civicticketoffice@ncc.nsw.gov.au to book tickets to the show.
The show, which was written and created by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, with Mandy Bishop also being a performer, as usual shows that no politician is safe and no issues off-limits when it comes to the satirical skewering of the Wharf Revue crew.
Julia Gillard, John Howard, Tony Abbott, Kevin Rudd, Pauline Hanson and (naturally) Anthony Albanese all find themselves in the crosshairs, with Australia's Prime Minister taking centre stage in sketches such as Albo Baggins and the Mountain of Debt, Albo in Wonderland, and Inner West Side Story.
Inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19- 20-21-22-23, and a looming World War Three are just some of the big-picture issues ripe for parody.
