NSW election 2023: Hunter Labor MPs wait for Chris Minns thumbs-up as rumours swirl of cabinet shrink

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:25pm
Kate Washington, Yasmin Catley, Jenny Aitchison, Sonia Hornery, Jodie Harrison and Tim Crakanthorp celebrate victory in Newcastle on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Kate Washington, Yasmin Catley, Jenny Aitchison, Sonia Hornery, Jodie Harrison and Tim Crakanthorp celebrate victory in Newcastle on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Four days after storming into government, the Hunter's Labor MPs are waiting to hear if they will survive a rumoured cull in Chris Minns' first cabinet.

