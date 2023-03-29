Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Nsw Election

Dave Layzell pulls further ahead in Upper Hunter after claiming victory

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 30 2023 - 9:47am, first published March 29 2023 - 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Souris, Emily Layzell, Dave Layzell, Mia Layzell at Singleton on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
George Souris, Emily Layzell, Dave Layzell, Mia Layzell at Singleton on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

The National's Dave Layzell extended his lead over Labor's Peree Watson in the Seat of Upper Hunter on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.