Community forum to air Supercars race grievances

Residents and businesses will air their grievances about Supercars at a community meeting on April 3.
The public forum was organised by the Newcastle East Residents Group and independent business group Makers x Traders of Newcastle.
It invites Newcastle councillors and MPs to "hear Newcastle residents and businesses speak of the impacts on community health, the environment and local economy caused by Supercars Newcastle 500 events".
The meeting is aimed at addressing decision makers before they make a decision about whether the event should continue in the city.
This year's Supercars race was the final in a five-year deal between City of Newcastle, Supercars Australia and Destination NSW.
The meeting will take place at Newcastle City Hall's Banquet Room and begins at 6.30pm. It is open to the public.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
