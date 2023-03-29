Seven Days in League: What's the difference between a weak-gutted dog, and a weak-gutted copycat?

"He came down to us on $40,000. I remember walking into training around Christmas time ... I'm sitting there in the heat and this big gangly thing just goes loping past and I said: 'Who the hell is that?', and they said: 'That's that boy from Newcastle, Kiraz'. I said: 'That's him?' He said: 'Yeah'. I said: 'Wow, he's going to make me look a genius'."