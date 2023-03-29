Seven Days in League: What's the difference between a weak-gutted dog, and a weak-gutted copycat?

SURELY a winger can't win the Dally M gold medal?
That's the question I find myself pondering after noticing Jacob Kiraz's name atop the leaderboard after the first three rounds.
It seems Bulldogs supremo Gus Gould is claiming the credit, after patting himself on the back for poaching the previously little-known finisher from the Knights for pocket change.
"I'd never seen him play, so I did some homework on him," the great man tells Six Tackles With Gus podcast.
"He came down to us on $40,000. I remember walking into training around Christmas time ... I'm sitting there in the heat and this big gangly thing just goes loping past and I said: 'Who the hell is that?', and they said: 'That's that boy from Newcastle, Kiraz'. I said: 'That's him?' He said: 'Yeah'. I said: 'Wow, he's going to make me look a genius'."
Yep, there's no doubt that's one of your more astute decisions, Gus.
Here's hoping it ages better than sacking Ivan Cleary as Penrith's head coach.
THERE are surely any number of insults Sharks prop Royce Hunt could fire at his Canberra rival Corey Horsburgh after their stoush last week that landed Hunt in the sin-bin.
But instead of giving it to the Raiders' resident ranga about his red hair or portly physique, big Royce borrows a line from Canberra's coach.
"As Ricky Stuart would say, he's a weak-gutted dog," Hunt says of Horsburgh at a press conference. "We'll get him next game."
Hang about. Didn't Sticky cop a $25,000 fine and one-game suspension last year when he delivered the original weak-gutted dog sledge at Penrith's Jaeman Salmon?
This time around, it seems as if Hunt is going to get off scot-free and escape any sanction from the NRL.
Surely at the very least he deserves some sort of punishment for plagiarism, or breach of copyright.
DOLPHINS halfback Sean O'Sullivan is facing months on the sidelines after rupturing his pectoral muscle in last night's loss to the Broncos at Suncorp.
This must come as a real blow to Dolphins lock Tom Gilbert. The Gilbert and O'Sullivan combination was just starting to hit the right notes, like a stage-show musical.
Meanwhile, photos emerge of Manly coach Anthony Seibold having a snooze at McDonald's after a recent night out.
"I'm not embarrassed but I own it," Seibs tells News Corp. "You don't want your photo taken, but it happens these days wherever you might be. I was with a couple of great old mates and we had the weekend off."
I'm not sure what all the fuss is about. It's not as if Seibs was filmed picking the gherkins off his burgers and flinging them at the windows.
It's hardly the worst crime ever committed at Macca's. I mean we've all heard the tale of Scotty from Marketing at Engadine's Golden Arches, and he (somehow) went on to become Prime Minister.
QUEENSLAND Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher reckons it's time to relocate a team to Perth. A Sydney team, that is.
"There are too many teams in Sydney, but if you take one team out of Sydney and move it to Perth, we will have a better-balanced competition with a national footprint," he explains.
"I'm not going to name which team should go, I will leave that to the ARL Commission ... we need a truly national footprint. Everyone agrees with me behind the scenes, but no-one ever talks about it openly."
Yeah good idea, Bruce. But here's a better one.
Take your bloody Broncos and Titans and Dolphins and Cowboys and bugger off back to the Banana Republic and set up your own comp.
We got just along fine for 80 years down south before you lot showed up.
DEBATE rages after Roosters tyro Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii signs a deal with the rah-rahs worth $1.6 million a year from 2025 onwards.
It seems like massive coin to pay for a teenager, and I am intrigued by one pundit suggesting it will be money well spent, because Suaalii is potentially "the next Israel Folau".
I'm not sure that's a great analogy. Let's face it, there will only ever be one Israel Folau.
And while Izzy was happy to earn a fortune from the game they play in heaven, he was fairly adamant certain people wouldn't be welcomed through the Pearly Gates to take their seats in the grandstand.
ROOSTERS hooker Brandon Smith offers some cheeky thoughts on Suaalii's impending switch to rugby when he declares: "I think a $1.6 million winger from the Roosters isn't going to help you beat the All Blacks."
It's an interesting observation, and the bloke they call the "Hectic Cheese" would appear well placed to comment.
Like all kids worth their salt in New Zealand, young Brandon grew up with dreams of representing the All Blacks. Like the rest of the Kiwis who weren't good enough, he ended up playing rugby league.
MANLY CEO Tony Mestrov complains about the forward-pass ruling that arguably cost his side victory against Souths last weekend, saying "it's just not fair".
True, it was a shocker of a call, but refs are only human and make mistakes. Like the numerically challenged Greg Hartley in the 1978 grand final.
