Letters

Letters and short takes March 31 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 31 2023 - 4:30am
Head back to the future for frugal living, and it may save the world

I'VE been writing about each decade of my life for my family. In the 1940s my family lived in a way very different to today. There were housing and fuel shortages and of food staples such as sugar, tea, butter, meat and eggs, all of which could only be purchased with government-issued coupons allowing so many ounces of this and that per person per week. My parents were resourceful, so we grew vegetables and kept chooks for eggs (and sometimes a lovely Sunday roast). Clothing required coupons too. Of course, we grumbled, but we knew we had to work together to survive. We were, after all, at war.

