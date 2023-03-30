Head back to the future for frugal living, and it may save the world

FEEDBACK from Cr Mitchell Griffin, ("Election far from Labor landslide", Letters, 29/3), is a clear reminder of why Australia (Tasmania excepted) has turned away from the bluster and inaction of his state and federal colleagues. Morrison's attempt to reinvent democracy, and other Liberals' continued neglect of those in need of support show why a more compassionate, more aware government is needed. Perrottet, despite his right wing credentials, was someone the Liberals could have followed down the road to a better future, but it should be very clear that whoever puts their hand up in the Liberal party room should listen carefully to the voters, accept advice from discerning commentators, and ignore the 'not our fault' comments, and the 'not a landslide' retorts they hear from hopefuls like Cr Griffin. Time for Liberals to do better!