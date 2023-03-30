Newcastle Herald
Elestial in full bloom as they unleash new single Delphinium

By Josh Leeson
March 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Newcastle indie-rock band Elestial will launch their new single Delphinium at the Cambridge Hotel on Saturday. Picture supplied
HIGH school can be difficult, especially during the pandemic, but it's an experience that has inspired Elestial's forthcoming debut EP Delphinium.

