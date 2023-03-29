A SALE record has been set on one of Merewether's most sought-after streets.
A luxury property at 19 Curry Street sold for an undisclosed sum on Wednesday after just five days on the market however, it is understood to have topped the street's previous record.
The property was purchased by a local family through listing agent Natalie Tonks from PRD Presence who had multiple offers on the home after the first open house inspection on Saturday.
The previous street record was $5 million paid for a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home next door at 17 Curry Street in October 2021.
The property attracted 16 groups through the open house inspection and 76 enquiries from buyers after it went live on March 24.
"We were guiding $4.8 million to $5.1 million on it and it sold towards the top of the guide after the first open house which was amazing," Mrs Tonks said.
"It's a great house in a fantastic spot. It was only a 445 square metre block but it had the north-facing backyard and it had everything you could want: solar panels, a pool, and it was quite industrial but it still had a coastal vibe to it.
"It was only four years old so it was ready to move into, bring the bags and that made it really well received."
Positioned on 445 square metres on one of Merewether's most sought-after streets, the split-level four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built four years ago by the seller who works in the construction industry.
Architecturally designed by Albert Becerra, the brief for the design was to create an industrial luxe beachside home, with polished concrete flooring, pre-cast concrete wall panels and exposed beams throughout.
Industrial features are softened with the use of Tasmanian Oak timbers and huge walls of glass and louvre windows to allow the sea breeze to flow through the home.
Inside features three separate living areas, a master suite with an ensuite and three separate living areas, while the kitchen features high-end finishes and a large island bench.
Outside is designed for entertaining with a 7.5 metre lap pool and an outdoor kitchen and barbecue area.
The sale on Curry Street is the third street record Mrs Tonks has achieved in the past six weeks following the sale of a grand 1800s residence at 38 The Terrace, The Hill and a modern new build at 15C Llewellyn Street, Merewether which sold within its guide of $2.7 million to $2.8 million.
