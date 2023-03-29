A fantastic family entertainer

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Experience the best of modern living in this stunning architect-designed home where luxury and functionality combine in perfect harmony.
The home has enormous street appeal. As you approach the striking facade, you'll know you're about to enter a truly unique home.
Step inside and be greeted by the expansive open plan living area with its soaring 15ft raked ceiling creating a sense of space that is light-filled, airy, and inviting.
One of the best features of the home says selling agent Damon Sellis is its layout.
"The single-level layout with its expansive open plan provides lots of natural light with great airflow throughout the home," he says.
"The home has a distinctive floor plan which is anchored by its kitchen surrounding the open plan living spaces that flow out to the alfresco and outdoor spaces to the beautiful pool and cabana."
The chef's kitchen, complete with Smeg cooking appliances, 60mm Corian benchtops, and all the storage you need is perfect for culinary achievements.
"Most people are surprised when they reach the kitchen and see the expanse of layout," says Mr Sellis.
The four bedrooms are served by two stylish bathrooms with sophisticated decor that exude a hotel-quality ambiance.
Enjoy movie night with family and friends in the separate media room.
Indulge in the best of Australian indoor-outdoor living with the fabulous amenities of this magnificent residence. Take advantage of three separate decks to unwind, relax, or entertain.
The heated saltwater pool is the perfect place to cool off on hot summer days, while the resort vibe created by the perfectly manicured outdoor spaces will make you feel like you're on holiday every day.
Location is everything, and the Madison Gardens Estate has it all. The recently extended Fernleigh Track is metres from the front door, or jump into Glenrock for an active day walking, running or mountain biking.
Westfield Kotara is a 500m walk providing you with a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
If you're commuting to work, Adamstown station is just a 15-minute stroll away, and if you're looking for a day surfing or swimming, the famous Merewether Beach is just a seven-minute drive.
For children, St Pius, Adamstown Public, and Kotara High are all close.
Read this week's Real Estate View online here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.