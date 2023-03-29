KATY Steele's new single Come and See Me initially began life as the soundtrack for a travel campaign.
While the campaign was aborted, the infectious slice of indie-pop will have the Little Birdy frontwoman travelling from her hometown of Perth to Newcastle on July 6 to kick off her national tour.
Come and See Me is the third single taken from Steele's second solo album Big Star, which is due for release on June 9. Big Star is Steele's first since 2016's Human.
"This song was born when we were asked to contribute a song for a travel campaign that never eventuated," Steele said.
"We were trying to capture the spontaneity of two people travelling exploring new terrain and looking for a new landscape."
The venue for the Newcastle show is yet to be confirmed.
THE Cambridge Hotel's three-day farewell party is on track to be completely sold out.
In the first 24 hours, 10,000 tickets were sold for the June 23 to 25 street party, which will mark the closure of the iconic live music venue.
Just 500 tickets remain available for the hip hop-themed opening night, headlined by Illy.
The Saturday and Sunday nights, headlined by Peking Duk and Grinspoon respectively, are sold out.
POIGNANT music videos can infuse songs with new-found understanding and take the art to a higher level.
It's certainly the case with Melody Pool's new video for her song Tettering, the highlight off her latest EP Lost In Time.
The simplistic video was shot by Pool and edited by Brayden Porter and captures multiple shots of the Kurri Kurri singer-songwriter in those awkward moments before official filming began.
"It's confronting to witness my anxiety from the outside but quite compelling to see the feelings throughout Teetering as visually realised as it is sonically," Pool said. "Micro-expressions tell deep stories, maybe we should pay more attention to them."
WE'RE into the final countdown for the Cambridge Hotel and plenty of Australian acts are booking farewell shows at the iconic venue.
The latest is 2000s electronic-pop heavyweights Sneaky Sound System.
Miss Connie and Angus McDonald will be dropping into the Cambridge on May 26 to bust out their hits like UFO, Pictures and I Love It.
NEWCASTLE surf-rockers Midway will release their debut EP Happy As Larry on April 20.
To celebrate Jordan Snowden (guitar/vocals), Kade Winfield (drums) and newly-added bassist Mason Cappiello are heading out on an east coast tour, featuring shows in Wollongong, Port Macquarie, Canberra and Gladstone.
There are also two hometown shows at the Lass O'Gowrie on April 21 and at the Cambridge Hotel's Bandaid #4.
The seven-track Happy As Larry features the singles Better Than Lego and Psychic Never Lies and was recorded by Andy Price at Carrington's Novotone.
