Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Katy Steele announces Newcastle show to kick-off Big Star national tour

By Josh Leeson
Updated March 30 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katy Steele will return to Newcastle on July 6. Picture supplied
Katy Steele will return to Newcastle on July 6. Picture supplied

KATY Steele's new single Come and See Me initially began life as the soundtrack for a travel campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.