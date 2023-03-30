DMA'S might have started out in Sydney's gritty pubs a decade ago, but their ambitions long ago outlived those confines.
On album No.5, How Many Dreams?, DMA'S are striving for the stadiums, much like the '90s Britpop acts they've long revered. It's a lofty goal you'd be hard-pressed to deny.
DMA'S have always possessed a wall-of-sound aesthetic, but it's magnified on How Many Dreams? The title track and Olympia bust out of the blocks in a squall of synths, programmed beats and guitars.
The grandeur peaks on The Verve-influenced Dear Future and Forever, which swells with strings and Tommy O'Dell's sweet vocal. I Don't Need To Hide sounds like they've tried to rewrite their famed cover of Cher's Believe.
DMA'S are weighed down by too many mid-tempo ballads. They're at their most interesting when they explore new territory on the Primal Scream-style raver De Carle and the post punk-influenced Get Ravey.
If DMA'S were aiming to get stadiums singing their lyrics back, you suspect their dreams are coming true.
