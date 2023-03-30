NEWCASTLE-BASED Paralympians Rheed McCracken and Luke Bailey will use the Australian Athletics Championships as a springboard for this year's world titles in Paris.
The national meet is now underway in Brisbane with McCracken and Bailey each contesting two men's wheelchair events, the 100 metres on Friday and 400m on Sunday.
"The track isn't super fast for the chairs, it's more something they need to do to tick a box to go to world championships," coach Andrew Dawes told the Newcastle Herald.
"You need two qualifiers. Rheed's already got two and Luke's got one but we're heading to Switzerland in May and the way he's pushing there won't be any drama getting another one, he just needs a good opportunity."
Although in different classes, Charlestown's McCracken in T34 and Wickham's Bailey in T54, they will line up against one another at Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre.
Dawes says he believes medals will be based on times, compared by a percentage of respective world records.
The mentor says seven-time Paralympian and wife Christie Dawes won't attend the Australian Athletics Championships, rather booking in a full suite of marathons for 2023.
Having recently completed Tokyo, she will contest Boston and London next month before frequenting Berlin, Chicago and New York down the track.
Merewether's Rose Davies has entered the women's 5000m, which is scheduled for Sunday.
Women's sprinter Torrie Lewis is seeded top two for both the 100m and 200m.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
