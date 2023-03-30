I want to hit the track and get started at my first Aussie GP."- Christian Mansell
CHRISTIAN Mansell simply says "I want to hit the track and get started at my first Aussie GP".
The Hunter driver walked around Melbourne's Albert Park circuit on Wednesday evening, the final preparations for a significant debut in his emerging motorsport career.
It's been in the pipeline for a while, having been called up to the third-tier Formula 3 category this season and contesting the opening round in Bahrain earlier this month.
However, Mansell's moment to compete on home soil for the first time as part of the Australian F1 Grand Prix program has now actually arrived.
"I want to hit the track and get started at my first Aussie GP," Mansell told the Newcastle Herald on the eve of the 2023 event.
The Maitland-born 18-year-old has F3 practice (8:50am) and qualifying (2pm) sessions on Friday before racing across the weekend, sprint on Saturday (10:45am) and feature on Sunday (9:05am).
"I haven't driven the track yet, but I'm expecting it to be super fast," he said.
Mansell, who relocated from Bolwarra Heights to England with his parents in 2020 to pursue a sporting dream, recorded two 13th-place finishes in round one and narrowly missed points for Campos Racing.
"I learnt that you just need to hit the ground running, try your best to get up to speed as quick as possible," he said.
In terms of extra trackside support, Mansell says "I've got my uncle, grandparents and family friends".
He will be one of five drivers flying the Aussie flag over the next few days.
Mansell is joined on the F3 grid by Hugh Barter and Tommy Smith, Jack Doohan steers F2 while Oscar Piastri finds himself in the big league (F1).
In a recent media release, the former Hunter Valley Grammar School student says: "A home crowd, familiar scenery - I really want to give those fans a result to shout about. I can't wait and we'll give it everything to make it happen".
Melbourne marks the second of 10 rounds for F3 with Italy the next stop in May (19-21). Monaco (May 25-28) and Silverstone (July 7-9) are also part of the calendar.
F3 leader Gabriel Bortoleto arrives with 26 points, three ahead of Trident teammate Oliver Goethe (23). Dino Beganovic (22) sits third.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
