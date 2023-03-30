Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter driver Christian Mansell eager to 'hit the track' as part of maiden Australian F1 Grand Prix program

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 30 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter driver Christian Mansell at home recently. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Hunter driver Christian Mansell at home recently. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

I want to hit the track and get started at my first Aussie GP."

- Christian Mansell

CHRISTIAN Mansell simply says "I want to hit the track and get started at my first Aussie GP".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.