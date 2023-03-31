Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Light Read

A casino at Nobbys, highway across Lake Macquarie and nuclear power station in Port Stephens

By Damon Cronshaw
April 1 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A casino at Nobbys is amid the 'foolish' plans of the new state government, a source told Topics. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
A casino at Nobbys is amid the 'foolish' plans of the new state government, a source told Topics. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Topics has acquired a "Deep Throat" Watergate-style source that is closely connected to the people at the highest level of the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.