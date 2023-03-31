Topics has acquired a "Deep Throat" Watergate-style source that is closely connected to the people at the highest level of the NSW government.
Our secret source revealed that the new government is planning:
Our source said: "The Hunter has always been taken for granted by the powers that be. They think we're all fools. This is another kick in the guts for the Hunter."
Of course we're just pulling your leg, but geez a highway across the lake would save time for those lakers, eh.
April Fool's Day has been observed for centuries, according to Britannica.
"Its true origins are unknown and effectively unknowable," it stated.
"It resembles festivals such as the Hilaria of ancient Rome, held on March 25, and the Holi celebration in India, which ends on March 31."
Some suggest the custom originated in France, with the Edict of Roussillon in August 1564. Charles IX decreed that the new year would no longer begin on Easter, but January 1.
As the Easter dates shift around, those who stuck with the Easter new year were considered "April fools".
Others believe the day relates to the "vernal equinox" on March 21, a time when people were supposedly fooled by weather changes.
The Daily Telegraph in England reported last year that "one common April Fool's theory is that the tradition stems from the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in 1582 across continental Europe".
"When Pope Gregory XIII called for New Year's Day to be celebrated on January 1 instead of the end of March, the joke was on those who missed the memo and celebrated New Year's Day on April 1. Those caught out were inevitably made fun of, and sent on fool's errands.
"However, because Britain did not adopt the new calendar until 1752, it is almost certain that April Fool's Day did not appear in the UK in this way."
The story added that some believe the day was initially inspired by Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales, written in 1392.
"In the 'Nun's Priest's Tale', the poet describes how the vain rooster Chauntecleer is tricked by a fox, 32 days since the beginning of March, which coincides with April 1."
New Lambton's Ross Greig notes that former Greens MP Jeremy Buckingham, now of the Legalise Cannabis Party, appears set to win a seat in the NSW upper house.
"If he gets in, he might be able to shake up the joint," Ross quipped. [Seriously though, people should read about why Jeremy ran for the cannabis party]. Also, Jeremy said: "One in eight people voted for the Legalise Cannabis Party in Cessnock."
Ross also shared a joke from his butcher.
"He said he took his kids to the Hunter Valley Zoo and they were happy to see the lions and tigers, giraffes and whatnot.
"Then he saw a cage with a croissant sitting on a table in a cage. He was totally puzzled. The zookeeper happened to come past. He said 'excuse me sir, why do you have a croissant sitting in a cage there on its own'?
"He said that's 'bread in captivity'."
