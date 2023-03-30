Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Southwesterly change likely to bring showers as clocks push back an hour

By Simon Walker
March 31 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Jason Moore wins the prize this week for this 110cm mulloway caught in Newcastle harbour caught on a bonito fillet.
FISH OF THE WEEK: Jason Moore wins the prize this week for this 110cm mulloway caught in Newcastle harbour caught on a bonito fillet.

Fishing conditions won't be diabolical this weekend, but it does look like some sou-westerly showers will be moving in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.