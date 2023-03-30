Fishing conditions won't be diabolical this weekend, but it does look like some sou-westerly showers will be moving in.
As we prepare to wind the clock back an hour on Sunday with the end of daylight savings, here's hoping these showers and humidity peter out before Easter.
Things might get damp, but unseasonal water temps suggest there's still reason for optimism this weekend, at least inshore.
"The water hasn't cooled at all which is unusual at this time of year," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, said.
"Water temp is 26 out the on Shelf, 23 inshore on the Farm and FADs, and 21 in around the beaches.
"There's not a lot of marlin on the Shelf.
"Shannon Riley fished through the week with Brian Bessoff and did no good.
"Saw one fish and said it was a very lonely place. Too much current and not a lot of bait."
In closer to shore there's a few dolphin fish on the FAD and trap line, but very hit and miss.
"A lot of good tailor and trag though," Jason said.
"Kenny Roth fished up towards Redhead last week and got bag limits of trag and tailor mixed in together in very quick time.
"Similar stories up towards Newcastle with a lot of bluespot flathead in the mix as well - very healthy fish - and the odd mulloway.
"Plenty of yellowtail and juvenile kings too also mixing in with those tailor.
"Nothing to complain about really except that maybe snapper are scarce, and that's all to do with the water temp.
"It will need to cool a few more degrees before we see any improvement on that front."
Still a few bonito around, as reflected by the market price in the co-ops.
"Small bonito in abundance, with the odd bigger one about," Jason said.
Beaches and rocks have been productive for those who like to get in early and cast metals.
Bream are building up in number too and we're seeing the odd salmon and a few mulloway as well.
"The build-up to the next full moon next Thursday will be a good chance to fish for mulloway as the tide swings round and we take advantage of that extra hour in the fart sack, thanks to the end of daylight savings," Jason said.
"Sunrise and sunset will be a little earlier, which will suit the early risers."
Plenty of bream in the estuaries this week after all the rain we've had, frequenting both Swansea channel and the shallows.
Again, some really good tailor throughout the lake too.
"Anglers are having success on the troll with deep divers," Jason said.
"Quite a few mulloway about for those who have been vibing the bait schools. Good volumes.
"Some fish up to about a metre, and many more in that 70cm-90cm range.
"Not big donkeys, but good fish. Reflecting the types of jew coming off the beaches."
No good news on the squid front and little reason to think it's going to improve.
"Hopefully next year they spawn and replenish," Jason said.
Kingies on the other hand have been ruling round Swansea bridge and in the lake, moving groups of five or six.
"Nice fish up to 85cm-95cm," Jason said. "Responding to lures, poppers, stick baits and big plastics - live rigging of yellowtail is also productive."
Not much news of cobia this week locally, but there are better prospects for those heading north through Easter.
"Encouraging reports from up the coast of Spanish, wahu, spotted mackerel, and cobia - plenty of quality fish," Jason said.
"I'm not ruling out our chances of getting cobia down here too.
"The water is still very warm and the current is still running down fairly consistently.
"They say La Lina is over and El Nino is coming back, but at the moment I reckon we're in that neutral phase.
"Still a lot of moisture about, but not the relentless flooding we've seen in the last couple of years.
"Just a bit more stormy and explosive."
That's good news for the Trailerboat Tournament which is on at Port Stephens this weeekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday
It's always a popular event to get together, have a few beers and a fish.
Over the last few years, Covid and the weather have played havoc, but this weekend it's looking OK.
"Put a raincoat on and have a crack inshore I reckon because that's where it's all happening at the moment," Jason said.
"Nothing too glamourous - tailor, flathead, trag.
"But if you can catch em all in two hours and head home, you can't complain about that."
