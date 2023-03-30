The first plane load of passengers on budget airline Bonza's new service from Newcastle to the Whitsundays has taken off from Williamtown Airport.
The McLeod family from the Central Coast were among the first travellers on the twice-weekly route.
Mandy McLeod said the family, including husband Wayne, daughter Amy and grandson Rafael, would spend three days in the tropical tourist destination before flying back on Sunday.
Ms McLeod, from Gorokan, said Newcastle Airport was far more convenient than Sydney for air travel.
"It's only an hour and there's no traffic," she said.
"The three-day turnaround is great, too."
The family will stay in the mainland town of Airlie Beach and plans to take a ride on a glass-bottom boat on the Great Barrier Reef during their stay.
Bonza launched its service from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
