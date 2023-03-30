Newcastle Herald
First budget direct Newcastle to Whitsundays flights take off with Bonza

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:06am
Mandy McLeod said the family, including husband Wayne, daughter Amy and grandson Rafael, would spend three days in the tropical tourist destination before flying back on Sunday. Picture by Michael Parris
Mandy McLeod said the family, including husband Wayne, daughter Amy and grandson Rafael, would spend three days in the tropical tourist destination before flying back on Sunday. Picture by Michael Parris

The first plane load of passengers on budget airline Bonza's new service from Newcastle to the Whitsundays has taken off from Williamtown Airport.

