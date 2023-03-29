A 98-acre property in Hunter Walley wine country that is expected to attract a buyer in the wedding industry is on the market in Belford.
Listed with Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett, the property known as Casa Della Vigna at 228 Sweetwater Road, Belford includes a two-bedroom cottage as well as a large barn that could be utilised as a wedding venue.
The barn also offers loft accommodation.
"This property would appeal to a wedding operator because the site is perfect for that," Mr Beckett said.
"It's also in a pretty amazing part of wine country. The street is one of the most expensive in the area so it's a great location."
The property is listed for sale via expressions of interest with a guide of $2.65 million.
The agent said the owners purchased the property 18 months ago with the intention of operating Casa Della Vigna as a wedding venue and extending the cottage, which has been their main residence however, they have listed the property for sale to purchase a larger home.
"The owners have done renovations to the property but they have not done anything commercially with it," he said.
"They want to buy something that is a bit bigger for their family and to run a place with more accommodation."
Set in one of the most sought-after areas in the Hunter Valley's wine region, the property is positioned close to exclusive estates, vineyards and restaurants.
Casa Della Vigna has a fully renovated two-bedroom cottage with a wood fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, French doors and a galley-style kitchen.
It has an adjacent double garage with a separate entrance and private yard making it completely separate from the rest of the property's infrastructure.
The barn has a striking stone facade with rustic timber elephant doors and a large open-plan space inside that would be ideal for hosting wedding events.
An ornate spiral staircase leads up to a loft with lounge space, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a large shed and two dams on the property.
Inspection is available by private appointment.
There have been a string of high-priced lifestyle properties sold in the Hunter Valley this year.
In February, The Wellness Farm in Broke sold to a family from Maitland for $3.9 million while Lovedale's Leaves & Fishes sold off-market, also to a family from Maitland.
