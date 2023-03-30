Dial M For Murder 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, 90 De Vitre Street, Lambton.
Easter At The Station 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, Halls Roads, Pokolbin.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
The Marina Market 4pm to 8pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore, Nelson Bay.
Mega Creatures & Mega Creatures Night Safari 9am to 4pm & 5pm to 10pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Morisset Showground Markets 7.30am to 1pm, 40 Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
Newcastle Writers Festival Saturday & Sunday, various locations around Newcastle CBD, University of Newcastle and Performance Arts Culture Cessnock. The 10th edition of the popular festival continues to celebrate the best of Australian writing. Special guests include physicist and journalist Norman Swan and best-selling authors Jane Harper and Craig Silvey. Visit newcastlewritersfestival.org.au for the full program.
Olive Tree Markets 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Port Stephens Produce Market 9am to 1pm, Port Stephens Council, 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace.
RocKwiz 2023 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Shute Shield Rugby - Newcastle Wildfires v Manly 3pm, Newcastle No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Sip & Savour Lake Macquarie Saturday & Sunday, Speers Point Park, Speers Point. Wine, craft beer and cocktails tasting, food, master classes and live music. Highlights include Birds Of Tokyo on Saturday and Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson on Sunday.
Spiegeltent - The Party Saturday 5pm, 7.45pm & Sunday 4pm, 6.30pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Streets Alive - Cardiff 11am to 2pm, Veronica Street, Cardiff.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle Northstars v Central Coast Rhinos trial game, 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Broke Community Market 8am to 12pm, McNamara Park, Broke.
Comedy Untamed 6pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1A Darby Street, Newcastle.
Dogs In The Park 10am to 3pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Kids Easter Disco 3pm to 7pm, Mayfield West Bowling Club, Mayfield West.
Newcastle CD & Record Fair 9am to 3pm, Hamilton Community Hive, Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Amped Saturday, 8.30pm, Wickham Park Hotel, Wickham.
Cornfest ft. Good Corn Liquor, Kingsley James Band, Shadow Cast, Saturday, 1pm, Carrington Bowling Club, Carrington.
Darren D.C Cross Saturday, 6.30pm, The Press Book House, Newcastle.
Dropsaw, with Downside, Human Failure, Crave Death, Spat Out, Saturday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
Elestial, with Goon Gremlins, Maicey, Saturday, 8pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle.
Emily A Smith's 30ish Birthday Hoe Down with all Her Famous Friends Saturday, 7pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
John Schumann & The Vagabond Crew Sunday, 2pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Lan Party with Run For Cover, Mozz, Saturday, 9pm, Newcastle Hotel, Islington.
Rod Stewart (UK), with Cyndi Lauper (USA), Jon Stevens, Saturday, 4pm, Roche Estate, Pokolbin.
The Terrys (all ages) with Satin Cali, Tryants, Saturday, 7pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle.
