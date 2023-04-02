Bobbleheads as novelty items started to pop up in American sports in the early 1900s. They grew in popularity in the 1960s thanks to major league baseball. Interest waned but was reignited in the 90s and remains strong today. There is a National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The museum has a store that sells a wide variety of bobbleheads, ranging from President Volodymyr Zelensky to Jesus Christ. The US even celebrates National Bobblehead Day each year on January 7. A signed bobblehead of MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is for sale on eBay for over $US5000.