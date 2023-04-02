Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Paul Scott writes: I feel for Kalyn Ponga. And I feel those who are marketing Knights' doodads.

By Paul Scott
April 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga's Bobblehead is available on the Knights website.
Kalyn Ponga's Bobblehead is available on the Knights website.

The much-lauded Kalyn Ponga is the Newcastle Knights NRL Bobblehead. Literally and officially.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.