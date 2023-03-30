Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle events: The Party at The Spiegeltent promises to be unforgettable

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aerialist Angela Leigh McIlroy-Wagar from The Party at The Spiegeltent. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Aerialist Angela Leigh McIlroy-Wagar from The Party at The Spiegeltent. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Step right up, Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.