3 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
This is a pinch-yourself moment.
"Carizya' is an elegant Art Deco on a quarter-acre block (1012sqm) directly opposite the Stockton beachfront.
Not only does the property have gorgeous period features, and breathtaking panoramic views east from Ports Stephens to Nobby's Lighthouse and headland, but also has exciting development potential with two separate DA approvals for multiple residences already in place.
As a savvy developer, you can choose to build three properties side-by-side, or two luxury homes. Both scenarios are already approved by Newcastle City Council.
If your dream is to live by the beach, why not move in and enjoy Carizya's, comfort and character, with the scope to renovate, extend or submit new plans to council for a lavish new residence?
The seaside lifestyle is on the doorstep. The boat can be launched at North Stockton Boat Ramp, just 950m away. The Newcastle ferry terminal, neighbourhood shops, cafes and corner pubs are all just three minutes from home.
An example of what can be achieved is included in the gallery above. Plans are available by request.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.