Blaming victims of domestic abuse helps no-one fix underlying issues

PAT Garnet's comment, ("There's a better way to ballot", Letters, 30/3), laments the sacrifice of a few of our 50 billion or so trees and requests ways to improve our current voting system. For a start we could ask all prospective voters for ID before they cast their vote, as well as implementing a system to prevent people from voting more than once. At present one can go to multiple polling booths, give the same name and address and state they have not voted before and they are given a ballot. With electronic voting and a unique authorisation code, you could only vote once and the tallying would be done in minutes, not days as under the present system. Look at all the trees we would save, not to mention the reduced carbon emissions in not having to drive to the polling booths.