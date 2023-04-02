Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes April 3 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 3 2023 - 4:30am
Blaming victims of domestic abuse helps no-one fix underlying issues
THE least you could say about the results of the recent national survey on attitudes towards domestic violence is very disappointing, ("Victim blaming is rife, survey shows", Newcastle Herald 30/3).

