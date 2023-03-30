Newcastle Herald
'Like a wolf in sheep's clothing': Orkopoulos used position to 'prey' on boys, jury told

By Sam Rigney
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
Milton Orkopoulos
FORMER Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos was "like a wolf in sheep's clothing" and used his position of power to "prey" on four young boys, providing them with drugs so he could sexually assault them and "keep them coming back for more", a jury has been told.

