Verdant Earth Technology lodges scoping report to reopen Redbank Power Station as a biomass generator

By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 3 2023 - 6:07pm, first published March 3 2023 - 4:30pm
Redbank power station near Yancoal's Warkworth coal mine outside Singleton. The coal-fired station shut down in 2014 in the wake of the collapse of owner Babcock and Brown.
Verdant Earth Technology has lodged a scoping report with the Department of Planning as the first step towards reopening Redbank Power Station near Singleton as a biomass generator.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

