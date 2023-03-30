Lily Hosking pacer in box seat for Tomlin Memorial at Newcastle

East Maitland trainer Lily Hosking hopes a far better draw will prove the difference for Captain Dorian when he contests the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial Final (2030m) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Captain Dorian secured the one barrier at the random draw after qualifying with second when favourite in his heat last week.
From a second-line start, Captain Dorian worked forward three wide to sit outside the lead before finishing 4.1m behind Mark Callaghan-trained Swell Time. Hosking welcomed the better draw and the securing of Sydney driver KerryAnn Morris.
"It's very exciting that we were able to get a good barrier, it gives us a bit of a chance," Hosking said.
"It was really just a tough run that got him beat last week and we're just hoping he gets a bit of an easier one this week now that he's got a good barrier.
"His gate speed has improved since his runs at Menangle but he doesn't seem have to have the same gate speed at Newcastle, so it's only a hope [to lead]."
"He's got a good driver on, and sometimes horses have more gate speed for different drivers so we'll have to see."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
