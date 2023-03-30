Newcastle Herald
Latest News

Lily Hosking pacer in box seat for Tomlin Memorial at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 31 2023 - 5:00am
Captain Dorian
East Maitland trainer Lily Hosking hopes a far better draw will prove the difference for Captain Dorian when he contests the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial Final (2030m) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

