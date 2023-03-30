Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen eyeing more Wentworth Park success

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen eyeing more Wentworth Park success
Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen eyeing more Wentworth Park success

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen will look to Sandstorm Rico to continue a memorable week for his kennel when he competes in a heat of the listed Ultra Sense (520m) series at Wentworth Park on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.