Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen eyeing more Wentworth Park success

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen will look to Sandstorm Rico to continue a memorable week for his kennel when he competes in a heat of the listed Ultra Sense (520m) series at Wentworth Park on Friday night.
McFadyen has Belmont Bullet and Hurricane's Fury from box three in semi-finals of the group 1 Golden Easter Egg (520m) at the track on Saturday night after they ran third in heats last week.
"They are 50-1 and 60-1 but it's just a massive thrill for the owners just to make the semi-finals of a group 1," McFadyen said.
"They were a bit low on nominations and the dogs had been racing well at Wenty, so we put them in. We were planning to run them in the Ultra Sense, but we had a big throw at the stumps and we're still in it, so we're having the week of our lives."
Sandstorm Rico has box five in heat six, from which Martin Bowe-trained Wilson's Pick was a scratching because of injury.
"It's a very even field, and luck in running is important, but if he can get a handy spot near the lead, he's strong and a chance."
"I'd prefer [Wilson's Pick] in the race, believe it or not, because the one [Coco Model] has got speed and the seven, which would have been Martin's dog, it's got good speed too, and it would have put a lot of pressure on the one.
"I was hoping my dog could slide in behind the pair of them, and he's pretty strong. I still give him a good chance, but he just needs a bit of luck early."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
