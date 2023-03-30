Kris Lees sweeps last Provincial Midway Championship heat at home

Premier Newcastle trainer Kris Lees quipped that "the race is in April, not in February" after taking the last three spots in next week's Provincial-Midway Championship Final (1400m) on Thursday on his home track.
Loch Eagle powered to a dominant victory in front of Spangler and Willinga Freefall, giving Lees the trifecta in the 1400m wildcard qualifier and now five runners in the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 8.
A four-time winner of the decider, Lees had seven runners in last year's final, including victor Kinloch, but he had missed out in the first four heats this time around.
Cloudland was then second at Kembla Grange, and Acquitted won at Wyong last Saturday, to give Lees two qualifiers before Thursday's trio completed a late surge for the stable.
Loch Eagle rocketed into equal favouritism at $5 with the TAB for the final alongside Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh's Kayobi with the one and a half-length victory.
Boom Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons raced Loch Eagle, a $3.80 favourite for the heat, near the rear of the field after a start in gate 10.
Approaching the home turn, Gibbons brought Loch Eagle around the field and into clear running down the centre of the soft track. The four-year-old Lonhro gelding did the rest, hitting the lead inside the 100m and cruising clear.
Spangler also finished strongly from back in the field, while Willinga Freefall held on for third after racing outside pacesetter The Himalayas.
"He was quite impressive the winner," Lees said. "He got a good tempo up front, which suited. The second horse was very strong late, which we knew with him looking for a mile, but he'll acquit himself well at Randwick. And he was brave the third horse. He had to do a lot of work to get across and he battled on really well."
The class five series now shapes as a rich consolation prize for Loch Eagle.
"He's probably lucky in a way to be still eligible," Lees said. "He's been a bit stiff in a couple of stakes races over the winter, so he could easily be racing in higher grade, but having missed out there, he was still able to run in these races, so we'll take advantage of that."
Gibbons had his fingers crossed he would keep the ride for the decider.
"He's obviously shown throughout his career that he's a pretty handy horse," he said.
"Kris has thrown him in the deep end a couple of times, being that nice horse, and today's performance shows why he's done that. But it's all played into his favour to get into this race, well in at the weights under the set weights handicap.
"All he had to do was bring his best today."
"The thing I loved most was when he got there, he just floated and had a great time. He's a pretty handy horse and he's going to lap up that Randwick track.
"It was just a matter of counting to 10 with him. I wanted to get going a bit earlier but it wasn't run how I wanted it to, but I just had to trust the horse, and they still ran home in 34.50 [seconds], which isn't bad for a wet track."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
