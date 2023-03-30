Newcastle Jets target Melbourne City with stopgap strike force

RAPIDLY improving Kosta Grozos is confident Newcastle's stopgap strike force can rise to the occasion in Sunday's crucial clash with A-League leaders Melbourne City at AAMI Park.
Newcastle suffered a hat-trick of untimely setbacks after their 2-all draw against Perth Glory last start, losing key attackers Beka Mikeltadze, Trent Buhagiar and Brandon O'Neill to suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards apiece this season.
In addition, teenage tyro Archie Goodwin has been ruled out with a groin injury he suffered playing for the Young Socceroos at the recent under-20 Asian Cup.
Meanwhile, another of the Newcastle's goalscoring options, Georgian midfielder Beka Dartsmelia, was released earlier this week to return to his homeland.
The odds could hardly be stacked higher against the Jets, who are two points adrift of the top six with six games to play.
Grozos, who scored the second goal of his A-League career in the draw with Perth, is likely to feature alongside the likes of Jaushua Sotirio, Reno Picopo, Daniel Stynes and Japanese import Manabu Saito in Newcastle's new-look attacking set-up.
And the 22-year-old insisted the Jets would be gunning for the prized scalp of the competition front-runners, rather than adopting a more conservative approach.
"We never really hold back, no matter who we play," Grozos told the Newcastle Herald.
"We have to play our game. We attack anyone who comes to our stadium, and when we play away, we have the same game plan. We never bow down to anyone."
Grozos, who has been used mainly as an attacking midfielder, revealed he played as a central striker in his junior days and would be willing to fill the breach if coach Arthur Papas called upon him.
"I'm sure I can step up, and the other boys that come in will need to as well," the former Western Sydney Wanderer said.
"I used to play No.9 when I was younger, so I've got that in my bag if I need to. But whatever the boss needs of me, I'm happy to do anything to help the team win."
While Grozos has been enjoying the game time he has received since joining Newcastle - appearing in 38 games over the past two seasons - his personal progress comes a distant second to collective goals.
"Our main focus is making the top six," he said. "The table is very close, so every game is like our grand final."
AAP reports: Liam Reddy's A-League career appears over after the veteran goalkeeper's seven-year stint at Perth Glory was officially brought to an end.
Reddy joined Perth in 2016 and went on to play 154 games in purple, after stints with Newcastle, Brisbane Roar, Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Central Coast and Western Sydney.
All up, Reddy has played in 350 ALM matches, placing him fifth on the all-time games played list. Leigh Broxham holds the record with 377 matches, ahead of Nikolai Topor-Stanley (376).
Reddy's 90 clean sheets is an ALM record, but it's unlikely he will get the chance to add to that tally now that a "mutual parting of ways" with Glory has been made official.
The 41-year-old started the season as Glory's No.1 keeper, but lost his spot to Cameron Cook following the round-10 loss to Adelaide United.
The writing was on the wall for Reddy when the yet-to-debut Pierce Clark was named ahead of Reddy on the bench, with coach Ruben Zadkovich expressing the need to turn to youth.
Glory have since signed New Zealand international Oli Sail for next season, with Sail and Cook set to battle it out for a starting berth.
Reddy's seven-season spell in the west was the longest stint of his career at the one club.
He also played for the Newcastle Jets, Queensland/Brisbane Roar, Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers during his decorated career.
"It's been a wonderful seven years," Reddy said in a statement.
"I'd like to thank the members and fans and all the players that I've shared a changing room with throughout my Perth Glory career.
"My family has really settled in the west and we're definitely proud Western Australians now.
"I look forward to being able to spend more time with my family now that I won't be travelling every second weekend.
"A special thank you goes to Danny Milosevic, who I've had as a goalkeeping coach for all my seven years at Glory.
"We worked hard, but we always had smiles on our faces and my time at the club was made much more enjoyable by his presence.
"He's a wonderful goalkeeping coach, but more importantly, a wonderful person."
Glory sit 10th on the ladder, but they are just three points adrift of sixth-placed Sydney FC heading into Saturday night's home clash with Macarthur FC.
