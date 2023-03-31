MACQUARIE will be bolstered by the return of centre Royce Geoffrey and forward Bobby Treacy with the duo now having fully served Newcastle Rugby League suspensions hanging over from last season.
The Scorpions, coming off a narrow first-round loss, named both Geoffrey and Treacy to visit The Entrance on Saturday (2pm).
Macquarie winger Joe Woodbury, previously at Cessnock and Central, notches up 100 first-grade appearances.
The Entrance mark club milestones for Matt Killick (250) and Tim Nawaqatabu (200) while Will Pearsall (back), Jacob Kernick (hamstring) and Zac Mackay (released) are all out.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
