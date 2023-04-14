Coach Jake Curley looks set to switch the roles of senior players Kirstyn Antoni and Gemma Harrison as Broadmeadow prepare to host unbeaten leaders Charlestown in round six of NPLW Northern NSW at Magic Park on Sunday.
Harrison had been playing in midfield but was deployed at centre-back, where the former Newcastle Jets player has plenty of experience, while defender Antoni served a one-match suspension in round five.
Curley then used Antoni as his No.6 when Magic bounced back from their round-five 5-2 loss to Maitland with a 2-1 win over New Lambton in League Cup action at Speers Point on Tuesday night.
Harrison was unavailable for that game but returns this Sunday and is likely to stay in the backline with Antoni, who has also played for the Jets, again joining forces with Kobie Ferguson in the middle of the park.
"KP is very good," Curley said. "She's probably wasted as a centre-back because when she's on the ball she can create, she can do through balls, she can use both feet the same. It looked really good between her and Kobie on Tuesday night."
Strike weapon Adriana Konjarski returns for Magic after serving a one-match suspension on Tuesday night.
Experienced trio Lori Depczynski, Nicki Jones and Sarah Halvorsen are back for Charlestown after being unavailable when they beat Adamstown 5-2 in round five but Jess Dominello (concussion) is out and Indianna Asimus (foot) doubtful.
Azzurri have opened their season with five wins to top the points table on 15 points but face a tough stretch in which they play other top-four sides Magic (10), Newcastle Olympic (10) and Maitland (nine) in succession.
Maitland are at home to Mid Coast (3) at Cooks Square Park in a fixture which doubles as their League Cup showdown.
Olympic host Adamstown (7) and New Lambton (1) travel to Warners Bay (0).
All games are Sunday at 4pm.
