TORRIE Lewis fired an early sprinting shot at the Australian Athletics Championships in Brisbane on Friday.
The former Macquarie Hunter Little Athletics Club member, now based in Queensland, comfortably won the first of six heats in the women's 100 metres.
Lewis, 18, started the preliminary rounds strongly and stayed ahead of her opponents to qualify for Saturday's semis.
Her time of 11.55 seconds was among the top markers with Singapore's Veronica Shanti Pereira (11.38), Bree Masters (11.41) and Ebony Lane (11.54) also impressing.
Katie Smee was third in heat five, stopping the clock at 11.87s to progress.
Lewis, coached by Gerrard Keating and recently claiming the Burnie Gift title, continues with the women's 200m on Sunday.
Paralympic pair Luke Bailey (T54) and Rheed McCracken (T34) contested the men's wheelchair 100m final on Friday, clinching gold and silver based on world-record percentages from their respective categories.
Bailey finished in a time of 14.55 with McCracken next best with 15.76.
Ashlyn Blackstock picked up silver in the women's under-20 discus, throwing 46.68m.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.