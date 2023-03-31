Newcastle Herald
Knights flyer Dominic Young recalled for Manly clash after outside-back Hymel Hunt withdraws

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
Dominic Young will face Manly at Mudgee today. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dominic Young will face Manly at Mudgee today. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DUMPED Knights winger Dominic Young gets a chance to prove himself again after being recalled for Newcastle's clash with Manly at Mudgee on Saturday.

