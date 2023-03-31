DUMPED Knights winger Dominic Young gets a chance to prove himself again after being recalled for Newcastle's clash with Manly at Mudgee on Saturday.
Young, 21, was added to the starting side on Friday after Hymel Hunt was forced to withdraw from the match due to a rib injury.
The English international was dropped for last week's clash with Canberra after an ordinary showing against the Dolphins the week prior.
He scored a try in the NSW Cup side's 20-18 loss to the Raiders but Hunt was preferred when the NRL team was named this week.
His inclusion is likely to push Greg Marzhew to the left wing, where he played in the trials, despite the 25-year-old bagging a double on the right against Canberra.
"I play both ends, it's no biggy," Marzhew said of his preferred side last week, adding he felt slightly stronger playing on the right utilising a left-arm fend.
Dylan Lucas remains 18th man while Tom Cant was kept as a reserve when the squad was cut to 19 players.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
