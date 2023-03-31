Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

Review: The Party at The Spiegeltent raises the roof on craziness

By Alex Morris
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of The Party, showing at The Spiegeltent in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
The cast of The Party, showing at The Spiegeltent in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Party, by Strut & Fret, The Spiegeltent, Newcastle. March 30

The weather was perfect, mostly warm with mischievous chill to the twilight air. Opening night at The Spiegletent in Civic Park, the sun went down and The Party started under an impressive vaudeville tent that pops up out of nowhere every autumn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.