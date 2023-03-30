Newcastle Herald
Donald Trump indicted over Stormy Daniels hush money allegations

By Karen Freifeld and Luc Cohen
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:21am
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump.
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

