WITH an influx of players and a new coach, Warners Bay are hoping to put last season's wooden-spoon behind them by making strides in the women's Black Diamond Cup in 2023.
The Bulldogs, who struggled last season recording only one win and encountering some heavy defeats, have been revitalised by the appointment of Shaun O'Leary as coach and the addition of a host of new players.
O'Leary, who last coached in the competition in 2018, guiding Newcastle City to a premiership, recently returned to the region and said he was attracted by the challenge of trying to lift Warners Bay off the bottom of ladder.
"That was kind of part of the appeal to be honest," he said. "I don't want to see scores getting blown out ... because that's not fun for the winners or the losers.
"You want to see a good even comp of quality footy.
"We've got about 30 players registered for the season, so much better numbers than what they had last year."
Warners Bay have picked up multiple former Wallsend-West Newcastle players after that club withdrew from the second-grade Black Diamond Plate.
The influx has helped create a fresh vibe at the Bulldogs heading into this season. Former Bulldogs player Kade Booth has returned as O'Leary's assistant.
"Bringing Kade Booth across who was at Wallsend last year and is my assistant has brought a lot of the former Wallsend players across. That's been pretty handy," O'Leary said.
"There's a few handy footballers in that group. Iesha Veness and Louise O'Rourke that have come across have integrated into the leadership group which is nice.
"It's a combination of former Wallsend players and existing Warners Bay players.
"We've got a good cross section there and it gives a good balance of different personalities, points of view and backgrounds.
"That's really helped bring the group together I think."
The Bulldogs host O'Leary's old club City at Feighan Oval today in the season-opening round.
He said facing the reigning premiers first-up would be a good test for his side after some promising performances in the pre-season tournament last week.
"A good benchmark to see where we need to get to," he said. "It's going to be a really tough game.
"A bit bittersweet for me as the first time I've seen a lot of my former players.
"But we're really looking forward to it. The mood is certainly up and about, and I think it will give us an idea of where we're at, compared to where we were last year.
"You're definitely going to see a better team. I'm pretty confident of that."
In other games, Cardiff travel to Adelaide Street Oval to face Killarney Vale and Singleton host Terrigal-Avoca at Rose Point Oval. Lake Macquarie have the bye.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
