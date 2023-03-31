Newcastle Herald
Fresh-faced Warners Bay out to make strides in Black Diamond Cup Women's in 2023

By Max McKinney
March 31 2023 - 7:00pm
WITH an influx of players and a new coach, Warners Bay are hoping to put last season's wooden-spoon behind them by making strides in the women's Black Diamond Cup in 2023.

