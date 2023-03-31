Emily Garnier maintains Newcastle have "everything to play for" in a final-round match-up between the 10th-placed Jets and A-League Women's leaders Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
The Sky Blues are in a two-way tussle with second-placed Western United for the premiership - only one point separates the sides - while Newcastle are just two points ahead of last-placed Wellington Phoenix in a far less glamorous battle of the wooden spoon.
"Sydney are sitting at the top of the table and we're sitting towards the bottom," Garnier said.
"It's easy to look at it and say there's not much to play for. But it's the opposite - there's everything to play for.
"There's the pride, the badge, everything. We're all still around that. We'll go out, we'll give them a game. Maybe they won't expect it."
Sydney got off to a flying start when they were 4-2 winners over the Jets at No.2 Sportsground on January 7, scoring three unanswered goals in the opening seven minutes to have the hosts shell-shocked.
But Newcastle are determined to finish strongly and back up their desperate 3-2 win over Phoenix last weekend with another three points on Saturday.
"I was really impressed with my teammates last week because we went down twice and were able to come back," Garnier said.
"That's not easy to do in any game, but especially a game when you're battling to avoid the last position.
"I was blown away by the resilience that they showed and the ability to just get around it, even when it was looking pretty grim."
By their 5pm kick-off, both the Jets (14 points) and Sydney (37) will know where they stand in their respective quests.
Phoenix, on 12 points, host finals hopefuls Melbourne Victory (28) at Sky Stadium at 10.15am on Saturday while Western United (36) play Western Sydney (19) at City Vista Recreation Reserve at 3pm.
Brisbane (18) are at home to Perth (25), who could mathematically still steal a finals spot if they win by a big enough margin and other results play in their favour, on Saturday (3pm).
Melbourne City (29) and Canberra United (28) complete round 20 and the regular season with a clash at AAMI Park on Sunday at 5.40am that could also determine the final top-four make-up.
Garnier returns to the US after the Jets' final game. While her football future remains "undecided", the towering defender told the Herald she was "open" to a Newcastle return.
"I definitely need a bit of a brain break, just a bit of rest and recovery. But, I haven't made up my mind yet," Garnier said.
"I love it here. There's so many good things. But, I've just got to figure out what's best for my life from a whole perspective and decide."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
