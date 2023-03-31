Coach Niko Papaspiropoulos declared Charlestown Azzurri were not getting ahead of themselves after a flying start to their 2023 NPL Women Northern NSW campaign.
Azzurri top the competition standings on 12 points after four wins from as many starts.
But they face a tough run to complete the league's first round, starting with fourth-placed Adamstown (seven) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm) and followed by games against big guns Broadmeadow (10) then Olympic (10).
"It's a very positive start but I'm not really worried about the ladder at this point," Papaspiropoulos said.
"We're only at round four. We've got 17 games to go. You've got to play everyone and you've got to be able to beat everyone, so whether we play them early or not, it's all the same.
"Our first focus is Adamstown this week. We've got to deal with what's in front of us first and focus on this week and what we need to do to achieve another positive result and get a good performance on the board. Everyone knows Adamstown can be a difficult side."
Azzurri were well in control last week before what Papaspiropoulos described as "a mind blank" to concede two late goals in a 6-3 win over Mid Coast, who are eyeing their first points of the season against Warners Bay in Taree on Sunday (4pm).
Rosebud coach Ryan Campbell said the absence of experienced duo Jenna Doyle (injury) and Charli O'Connor (unavailable) could prove telling while first-choice shot-stopper Olivia Sneddon's first-grade inclusion after missing two games through injury hinged on how she trained on Friday night.
Maitland (six) host Magic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday (4pm).
The round-five clash between New Lambton (one) and Olympic set down for Alder Park on Sunday has been rescheduled to June 11 due to rye grass renovations.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
