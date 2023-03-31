NSW under-21 representative Ryan Woolnough returns as title holders Norths eye arch-rivals Souths in round two of Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
Woolnough, who scored the winning goal for Norths in last year's epic grand final, will back up from the national carnival after NSW went down 1-0 to Western Australia in this week's decider in Sydney.
He won't be joined by injured Quentin Pursey (fractured finger) while teenage pair Ed Hunt and Kurt Walters have embraced promotion to the Blues' first-grade squad.
Norths, who have largely kept their playing group together from 2022, opened with a 10-2 victory over newcomers Tigers and hope to continue that momentum against Souths at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday (3pm).
"I think we'll be thereabouts again this year. I'm comfortable where we are and bringing those new guys in adds a bit of youth. We didn't have any one out of our top grades retire," Norths coach Dave Willott said.
Souths, coming off a 4-3 loss to the Rams at Maitland, are minus sidelined Australian under-21 representative Nathan Czinner (rib).
The men's draw for Sunday also sees Maitland visit Tigers in Newcastle (1:30pm) while Gosford host Wests on the Central Coast (12pm).
Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league continues on Saturday with Souths meeting Regals (3pm) and University playing Tigers (4:45pm). Reigning champions Gosford tackle Norah Head on the Central Coast (2:15pm). Oxfords have the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
