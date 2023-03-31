Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell urges teammates to maintain the rage against Manly Sea Eagles

MM
By Max McKinney
March 31 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back-rower Tyson Frizell, right, reckons Newcastle still have plenty to improve on and shouldn't get ahead of themselves. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Back-rower Tyson Frizell, right, reckons Newcastle still have plenty to improve on and shouldn't get ahead of themselves. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Knights forward Tyson Frizell remembers Newcastle's last trip to Mudgee well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.