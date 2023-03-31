Knights forward Tyson Frizell remembers Newcastle's last trip to Mudgee well.
The Knights smashed the Dragons 45-12 after charging to a 28-0 lead by half-time.
It was one of the club's best performances of 2019.
Trouble is, that year Frizell was still wearing the Red V.
"It was a pretty tough one out there that day, 'KP' [Kalyn Ponga] tore us apart," the back-rower recalled, ahead of Newcastle's clash with Manly in the town today.
"But it's not too unfamiliar for me, playing out there. It was sort of a second home ground for the Dragons.
"I'd like to say I'm fifty-fifty [in results at Mudgee], but with Charity Shields probably not. I don't think we had a win out there."
As a Dragon, Frizell might have been happy to forget Newcastle's stunning victory that day, but it's the type of performance he now hopes the Knights can replicate.
Newcastle are coming off a 24-14 win over Canberra, their second this season and another spirited display following their late loss to the Dolphins (36-20) and gritty win over the Tigers (14-12).
But in Manly, who are running second after two wins, a loss and a bye, the Knights face a side that is flying under new coach Anthony Seibold.
Frizell, who returned from an ankle injury last week with an 80-minute effort that included a try, 152 metres from 13 runs and 34 tackles, said morale was strong among the playing group after a couple of inspiring performances but he felt there was plenty still to improve on.
"We've slowly been getting better since the trials ... but we can't get ahead of ourselves too much. It's still early days," he said.
"We are stepping in the right direction, if you want to look back at last year.
"We've got the foundations of what we want as a team and as a club, we're just building off that and hopefully we can slowly progress."
Manly had high-scoring wins over Canterbury (31-6) and Parramatta (34-30) before losing to Souths (13-12) in golden point last week.
"They've been pretty red-hot," Frizell said. "Played nearly all top-eight teams from last year and are a quality side across the park."
Among Manly's best this year has been barnstorming back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu. The 24-year-old, weighing 113kg and standing 196cm tall, has scored three tries in as many games.
"He's a big young kid and is playing good footy," Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who lines up opposite the Tongan international, said.
"He's dangerous with the ball, and is pretty dangerous off the ball as well.
"He's like the Kikaus of the game, and they are hard to stop. You've got to be strong in contact with those types of guys because they like an offload and they run hard.
"He's around Cherry-Evans who is a classy player, so we'll need to have our antennas up the whole game. I'm confident me, [Tyson] Gamble and the rest of the left edge will do a job on him."
Newcastle lost to Manly twice last season, 30-6 at home in round five and 42-12 at Brookvale in round 18.
Knights centre Dane Gagai will makes his 250th NRL appearance in the game.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.