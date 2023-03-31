CO-CAPTAIN Brandon O'Neill and leading goal-scorers Beka Mikeltadze and Trent Buhagiar are shock inclusions in the Newcastle Jets squad for the crucial clash against A-League leaders Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Sunday.
It was expected that the trio would miss the trip south after each received a fifth yellow card for the season in the 2-all draw with Perth in round 21, which triggered an automatic one-match suspension.
The bans, coupled with an injury to Archie Goodwin (groin) and the departure of Beka Dartsmelia back to Georgia, had left Jets' attacking stocks almost bare.
However, the "banned" trio will take their place in the side after confirmation late this week that the yellow-card suspension threshold was increased from five to eight after 20 matches.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said the club had not been made aware that the threshold had changed and were of the belief that the players would be suspended.
"'There was no communication from the APL so we sought clarification," Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"Through the course of the week, the club received confirmation that the yellow card threshold had been increased to eight yellow cards.
"It is a fantastic outcome for the players. Whilst we were preparing and were always going to give our absolute best for that game, it is a big bonus for us to have those players available and has lifted the spirits of the team as a whole."
The Jets sit in seventh spot on 25 points, two behind Sydney FC, with five matches remaining. If Newcastle are to move up the ladder and secure a play-off berth, they need all hands on deck.
None more so than Mikeltadze and Buhagiar, who have netted five goals each, with the latter also contributing four assists.
In a further boost, creative spark Reno Piscopo returns after six weeks on the sideline with a groin injury.
"Reno is a really big in for us," Jets coach Arthur Papas said.
"He was close to playing against Perth. We knew we had a two-week block and gave him the extra period, knowing that these five games will ultimately decide where our season ends up. He has ticked all the boxes and has looked good at training.
"We have another training session [on Saturday] but he has done everything to indicate that he could start. We will make a decision on that closer to the match."
Thomas Aquilina and Mark Natta are fit after returning late Wednesday night from an Olyroos training camp in Italy, which included friendlies against the Switzerland under-20s and Serie B side Como.
"They both played 90 minutes in the first game (a 1-0 loss) which probably worked to our advantage," Papas said. "They didn't play in the second game which means they are pretty fresh coming back. They have trained the past two sessions and will train Saturday."
City are four points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand, and welcome back Socceroos Marko Tilio, Aaiden O'Neill and Jordy Bos.
Jamie Maclaren and Matt Leckie missed the Socceroos' two-game series against Ecuador due to injury.
"For us it is still an opportunity. You want to play in these type of games and beat these type of teams," Papas said.
"We lost two points in the last match from the last kick.
"The players are keen to make amends and show they have something to say in the final part of the season."
