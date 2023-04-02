Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Light Read

The supermarket checkout line can be a tedious experience for Edgeworth's Gary Lawless

By Gary Lawless
April 3 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Having to make small talk at the checkout is excruciating for Edgeworth's Gary Lawless.
Having to make small talk at the checkout is excruciating for Edgeworth's Gary Lawless.

While shopping at a small convenience store the other day, I noticed that the young guy serving me seemed to want to start his usual conversation while he put my items through the checkout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.