IT ripped the heart out of Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman and his players.
Heaven to hell in a swipe of an iPhone.
"I tried to address the team in the sheds but cried like a baby," Coleman said of the agonising anticlimax to the 2022 Shute Shield season.
The Wildfires came from 26-7 down to pip Gordon 27-26 in the last play of the game at Chatswood Oval in the final round - a result they thought would seal a first ever play-off berth.
Until Coleman, checked other game results on his phone.
Down the road, Easts managed to grab two bonus points in a 32-29 loss to Norths and bump the Wildfires to ninth spot and out of the finals.
Gordon went all the way to the grand final, where they went down to Sydney University 26-19.
Talk about sliding doors.
Coleman - and his troops - have spent the past six months stewing and working overtime to get better.
On Saturday, after the most thorough preseason in the club's history, they tackle Manly in a blockbuster season-opener at No.2 Sportsground.
"In 2020, we got a very late call to be part of the Shute Shield and were just happy to be there," Coleman said. "In 2021 we had a crack with a short preparation. Last year, we had our first proper preseason and got better. This year, with another preseason under our built, we are in it to win. If we don't make the semis we will be bitterly disappointed."
The core of the squad which won nine games in 2022 - one more victory than Easts and the same number as Gordon - have returned.
Former NSW Waratahs hooker Andrew Tuala has committed for a full season.
Strike centre Alex Pohla has moved up the freeway from Gordon.
Classy playmaker Nate De Thierry has bounced back from a shoulder injury which wiped out most of 2022.
And they have a host of other exciting fresh faces, headed by breakaway Chlayton Frans, winger Deon Evans and fullback Dan Fransen, who will make their debuts against the Marlins.
"We lacked a little bit of X-factor - genuine game-breakers - last season," Coleman said. "We were pretty one dimensional with our forward-orientated game.
"We have recruited Alex Pohla who I rated as one of the best backs last season. He has genuine X-factor. Dan Fransen is nippy at the back. On the wing, Deon Evans will be dangerous and so will Isaac Ulberg in his second year. Outside centre Tommy Watson is starting to back himself and there is no reason he can't go to the next level.
"We have also spoken about earning the right to go wide. We have to be direct first, control the ball and put teams in positions that we want them to be in."
Coleman coached Hamilton to nine Hunter Rugby Union premierships, including five straight.
The Hawks boasted quality players but there are ingredients which are essential to winning premiership.
"Mateship and caring for each other are just as important," Coleman said. "Everyone uses the term culture loosely. Culture is led with actions not words. We are getting better. I can't honestly say we have got it yet. Culture comes down to the guys who miss out on first grade still being part of the club and striving to get to first grade. Pushing the guys above them.
"The Brumbies have a mantra - if you are not in the match-day 23, your job is to make the match-day 23 better. Our second grade are aiming to win the comp as well."
Manly opened the 2022 campaign with six straight wins before upset 25-21 by the Wildfires at No.2 Sportsground and went on to finish third.
Chris Delooze has taken the reins from Phil Blake, who is now with the Queensland Reds, and recruited two Tonga internationals.
"Manly haven't beaten us since we have come back into the comp," Coleman said. "Their coach is gunning to change that."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
