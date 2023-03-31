Andrew and Dylan Gibbons dare to dream of Doncaster quinella

Andrew Gibbons never doubted his son, Dylan, would one day earn a ride in a race like the $4 million Doncaster Mile.
The experienced hoop, though, couldn't have dreamt the moment would come so soon and that he too would land a ride in the famous race - their first together at stakes level.
The Hunter pair, both chasing a first group 1 win, will line up on Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Duke De Sessa (Dylan) and Nugget (Andrew) in the headline race on day one of The Championships on Saturday.
The chance continues a rapid rise for Newcastle-based Dylan, 21, who has become one of Sydney's top apprentices in just his third full season. He has had six group 1 rides in the past few weeks for a best of a close second on Montefilia last week in the Tancred Stakes.
Andrew, 44, has had 11 group 1 rides, mainly as a lightweight option in major handicaps this time of the year, and he was thrilled to get another in what will be Dylan's biggest race to date.
"I always knew that he would get to that stage but he's just got there a lot quicker than we thought," Andrew said. "And he's proven in the group 1s he's been in already that he well and truly belongs there. He's done a good job and there's no reason he won't do it again in the Doncaster.
"The first time we've been in a group 1 together, for it to be such a prestigious race - the Doncaster has so much history - it's fantastic.
"If we can run one-two maybe there will be more times we can have rides together in a group 1."
It will also be a special moment for Dylan, whose love of racing started at an early age as he followed his father's career on the country and provincial circuit.
"I remember heading down when he had rides in the Sydney Cup and that and I thought that was a huge enough thrill, so the fact we're both in this race, I probably couldn't have dreamt of anything better," Dylan said. "We're just excited for each other and we both want to go out there and win, but if I get beat, I'm hoping Dad wins and vice-versa, so it's no different to any other race."
Nugget, raced by Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock, will carry only 51.5 kilograms but has a horror draw in 22. He was a $34 TAB chance. Duke De Sessa is first-up in Australia off one trial. He was a $23 shot from gate nine, carrying 52kg.
It's part of a huge day for Dylan, who also rides Pier Pressure in the group 1 Inglis Sires, Willinga Beast in the PJ Bell Stakes and Almania in the group 2 Chairman's Quality for boss Kris Lees. He also partners More Than A Star for Brett Cavanough in the Kindergarten Stakes.
He rode Duke De Sessa in the trial and came away impressed.
"I've just had the one trial on him but all reports from the team is that they've got a big opinion of the horse, so obviously he can aim up and they have to have some kind of confidence with him to go into a race like that first-up over a mile and probably on soft ground too," he said.
Andrew faced a difficult task this week to get down to 51.5kg but said he was "slowly getting there and I'm pretty confident I'll be right".
"I've had group 1 opportunities before but probably on paper not as good a chance as this guy, but hopefully I can prove I can get the job done and more opportunities come from it," Andrew said.
As for the wide draw, he said: "It might be one of those things where we see how the track plays on the day.
"If the track plays leaderish, we might force our hand to roll the dice and roll forward. If not, we might be able to look at going back and coming in."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
