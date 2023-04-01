There will be a mighty contingent of more than 1200 people hoping it doesn't rain on Saturday.
They are the enthusiastic mob who have purchased tickets to Newcastle's third annual Le Diner En Blanc, a pop-up picnic event, where all attendees dress in white and meet at a secret address in the city to wine and dine the night away.
The pop-up extravaganza is the signature event of Newcastle Food Month. Attendees will gather at designated meeting points from late afternoon on Saturday, where they will be shepherded into buses, - with their own tables, chairs, table decorations, napkins, cutlery and picnic baskets - and taken to the secret destination for dinner.
Dinner is set to begin at 6pm, with many participants buying one of the upmarket grazing packs and wine offered.
Newcomers to the event have spent weeks buying white dresses, white pants, white shoes, white hats, white chairs, white tablecloths.
April 1 Beers & Birds + Wings & Wines, The Newcastle Hotel, 2pm to 3.30pm, tickets $49 per person at newyfriedchicken.com. A spiritual journey through each heat level with wines to match. Learn about hot wings and hopps from Newy Fried Chicken and Method Brewing. Also on April 22.
April 1 Cakeboi High Tea, Ms Mary, 11am, noon, 2pm, $89 per person at crystalbrookcollection.com/kingsley/ms-mary. A High Tea prepared by Reece Hignell (Cakeboi) and Matt Smith (Crystalbrook Kingsley) plus a take-home goodie bag.
April 2 Pizza Senza Fonda (Bottomless Pizza), In Forno, noon to 3pm, tickets $79 per person by phoning 4961 0079.
April 5 Italian Cheese and Wine Masterclass, Arno Deli, 6pm to 8.30pm, $140 per person at arnodeli.com.au. Sample six of Italy's lesser known cheese varieties matched with six Italian wines.
April 5 Oh My Papa - Six Course and Scarborough Wine Pairing, 6pm to 9.30pm, $150 per person at ohmypapa.com.au.
April 6 Grain & Grape, Foghorn Brewery, 6pm to 9pm, $99 per person at foghornbrewhouse.com.au. A specially prepared four-course menu expertly matched to both beer and wine.
April 6 Woodford Reserve American Whiskey Degustation, Bartholomew's, 6.30pm, $140 per person at bartholomews.com.au. A five-course degustation dinner paired with Woodford Reserve whiskeys. Hosted by brand ambassador and whiskey expert Andy Tsai.
April 7 Earp Distilling Co. Good Friday Seafood Long Lunch, noon to 4pm, $219 per person. The team from Earp Distilling Co is partnering with Dawson's oysters and Shane's Seafood while showcasing Hunter-made wines from Daniel Payne at Dirt Candy Wines. A four-course degustation paired with a selection of Dirt Candy wines and Earp Spirits.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
